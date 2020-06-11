Eleven Rainbow Warriors named to preseason All-Mountain West Teams

The University of Hawai’i placed 11 selections to Athlon Sports’ 2020 Preseason All-Mountain West teams, which were the second highest among the 12 conference teams. Boise State led all teams with 17 honorees followed by UH and San Diego State.

Among the Rainbow Warriors’ 11 selections, five were named to the postseason all-conference teams last season, including offensive lineman Ilm Manning, who was UH’s lone representative on the preseason first team. Manning, a junior from Glendale, Ariz., was one of four UH offensive lineman honored by Athlon – Solo Vaipulu (2nd team), Taaga Tuulima (3rd team), and Gene Pryor (4th team).

Wide receiver Jared Smart and cornerback Cortez Davis were also named to the second team while quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Miles Reed were selected to the third team. Defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala, safety Kai Kaneshiro, and punter Stan Gaudion were picked to the fourth team.

Along with Manning, Davis, Pryor, Ta’ala, and Tuulima were also recognized by the Mountain West in 2019 as honorable mention honorees.

Last season, UH put 10 members on Athlon’s preseason all-conference teams, seven of which ended up earned all-MW recognition.