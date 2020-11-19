Calvin Turner Jr turning into the go-to playmaker on Rainbow Warriors offense

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner (7) tries to elude Fresno State defensive back Bralyn Lux during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

After back-to-back games with touchdown catches of over 50-yards, do-everything-back Calvin Turner Jr is making a case as the University of Hawai’i most electric player on offense. Head Coach Todd Graham sees it as well.

Calvin Turner Jr is making a name for himself quickly for Hawaii Football. The Jacksonville U QB turned do it all offensive-weapon has 365 Tot Off Yds & 4 TD thru 4 games. Coach Graham says they need to get him the ball more.



“We have to get the ball to our best guys on their less guys. That’s how it works. Calvin has emerged as guy who needs to get the ball 15-20 times a game, not 10. How do you do that,” Coach Graham told reporters on Tuesday.

“Whatever it takes to win. If that’s two times or twenty times; whatever it takes to win,” Turner Jr humbling responded when asked how many times he’d ideally like to to touch the ball by reporters,”You have to forget about what happened last week and get ready for next week, because if you don’t continue to make plays, no one is going to remember what you did three weeks ago.”

The Savannah, GA native originally committed to the ‘Bows while Nick Rolovich was still the head coach, after Jacksonville University folded it’s football program. Turner Jr. stuck with U.H. once Graham took over and it is paying off. He has lined up all over the field – running back, quarterback, and in the slot. Through four games he’s amassed 365 yards of total offense, four touchdowns, averaging over 22 yards per completion. His performance has everyone 4,600 miles away, back home in Georgia very happy for his success.

“It feels good that all the work you’ve put in all your life is starting to pay off. It feels really good. My family is very proud of me, so I’m going to keep working hard and keep doing what I’m doing.”