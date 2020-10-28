Calvin Turner Jr shows dynamic play making ability in opener vs Fresno State

Senior running back, Calvin Turner Jr, announced his arrival to the ‘Bows in a big way vs Fresno State. The Jacksonville University transfer ran it 8 times for 61 yards and two scores out of the wildcat formation.

“Whenever I touch the ball I’m trying to score. A first down is just a stepping stone to getting into the endzone. That’s what’s pushing me to get every first down. I’m trying to get into the endzone every time I touch the ball. That’s what pushes me to get the first down or whatever we need,” Turner said during U.H. media availability on Tuesday.

Turner is no stranger to taking direct snaps. In three season at Jacksonville, he was the starting quarterback in a run heavy offense. He accounted for over 2,800 yards on the ground and 32 rushing scores as the primary playmaker for the Dolphins. He’s never averaged less than 5.7 yards a carry. In the opener against Fresno State, he averaged 7.5 yds per carry. Every touch is an opportunity to score, especially, now that he isn’t quarterback #1.

“When I was in Jacksonville, you don’t want your starting quarterback to get hurt, so sometimes I’d run out of bound, or slide, or dive in order to not take a big hit. Now it helps my mentality because I can try to gain every yard because now I’m a running back and I have to finish those runs. That definitely helps with me score every play.”

The University of Hawai’i is already benefitting from the Jacksonville pogram ceasing operation. U.H. rushed for over 323 on Saturday. Their best since 2016. Turner Jr was one of four players with 43+ yards. He also added 2 catches for 23 yards. If Turner can continue produce, then the ‘Bows will have a dynamic game-changing weapon in 2020.

“This transition has been kind of crazy. First the program ended at Jacksonville, then Coach Rolo ends up leaving, then we bring in a new coach, moving me from quarterback to slot to running back. It’s been a wild transition, but I view myself as an athlete. I feel like I can adapt to anything, so I took it as a lesson learned. I just need to adapt and keep pushing forward.”