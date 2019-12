The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will host an NCAA subregional for the first time since 2019.

During the NCAA selection show on Sunday afternoon, the ‘Bows (24-3) found out they are the overall No. 12 seed and will host Northern Colorado on Dec. 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It is the 19th time in school history that the Wahine get to host. It is also their 27th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.