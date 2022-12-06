Outside hitter Braelyn Akana announced on social media that she will not be returning to the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2023.

In her Instagram post she stated:

“Being a Wāhine has always been a life long dream of mine since the very first time I touched a volleyball. I had the opportunity to turn my dreams and goals into reality playing in front of my home and the people I love. Thank you for all the love and continuous support these last 4 years! I have made memories and relationships here that will last a lifetime. I have decided that I will not be returning to the Wāhine Volleyball program. I will be looking at options to pursue my Masters Degree and/or start my career. THANK YOU HAWAI’I!!”

Akana, a Kamehameha product, has been with Wahine program since 2019, appearing in 48 matches in her career. In 2022, she had a career year solidifying herself on the right side pin midway through the season, finishing with 147 kills on the season. She is a three-time conference champion.

Despite being a junior in athletic elgibility, the Hau’ula native graduated from UH and will pursue her masters if she continues to play college volleyball.