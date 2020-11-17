‘Bows veteran starter, Kohl Levao, done for the season because of injury

University of Hawai’i head coach, Todd Graham, announced during Tuesday’s media availability that veteran guard, Kohl Levao, will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.

“He’s had the same reoccurring injury and he’s been a champion. He’s tried to work through it, but it’s just one of those deals. He had a leg injury and had it again in a game against Wyoming, missed the New Mexico game, then came back for this San Diego game. Mid-way through the 3rd quarter he did it again. For his future it was something he needed to get fixed, because I think that is in his best interest as well. He’s a warrior. He’s a tough guy to basically try to play through it,” Graham told reporters.

Levao has played in 19 games in his Rainbow Warriors career, starting in all but one of those games (18). He was also a Rimington Award Watch List member in 2019. Kaiser High School graduate, Michael Eletise, replaced Levao late in the 3rd quarter against San Diego State.