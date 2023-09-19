The University of Hawai’i football team will conclude its non-conference schedule with a pivotal home game against New Mexico State this Saturday in Manoa.

The showdown between former WAC rivals will mark as the third consecutive season that the Rainbow Warriors (1-3) will square off against the Aggies (2-2).

The Rainbow Warriors lead the overall series 10-1, but New Mexico State claimed its first victory last season with a 45-26 win in Las Cruces, N.M.

Hawai’i is off to a 1-3 start for the third straight year, following a crushing 55-10 loss to 13th-ranked Oregon last week in Eugene, Oregon.

In that game, UH set season highs in points allowed (55), total yards surrendered (560), passing yards given up (350), and rushing yards conceded (210). The team also notched season lows in points scored (10), total yards gained (201), and passing yards (142).

All three of UH’s losses this year have come against Power 5 opponents, including Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Oregon.

The game is set to kick off at 6:05 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.