‘Bows baseball continues eight-game homestand vs UC Davis starting on Friday

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team stays home to continue its eight game homestand with a four-game series against UC Davis April 23-25 at Les Murakami Stadium.
|HAWAI’I (16-14, 8-12 Big West) vs UC Davis (10-24, 5-15 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday, April 23 at 3 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), April 24 at 12 p.m. HT; Sunday, April 25 at 1:05 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Sunday only
|Live Stream
|BigWest.tv – Sunday only
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App
|Live Stats
|Hawai’i Athletics
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) |
HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO
Overall record: 528-519 (20th season)
At Hawai’i: same
SERIES VS UC DAVIS
Overall record: 18-10, Hawai’i
Under Trapasso: same
Streak: Hawai’i, 1
FIRST PITCH
- Jared Quandt became the second freshman in school history and first since 1982 to hit a grand slam. Quandt hit a grand slam against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday April 17.
- In his return to the starting lineup, Dustin Demeter had seven hits, and five RBI including a 2-run home run against CSU Bakersfield this last weekend.
- Demeter had a career-high 4-hit game against CSU Bakersfield in the game he hit the home run and tied a career-high four-RBI.
- Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.
- Hawai’i’s strength of schedule ranks 32nd in the country according to NCAA Stats and 43rd according to Boyd’s World.
- Hawai’i ranks 72nd in the nation in batting average (.279) and ranks fourth in the Big West.
- Hawai’i has allowed the 6th fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.48).
- UH pitching ranks 45th in the country in ERA (3.89) and has posted the 14th most shutouts in the country (4).
- Hawai’i has turned the 62nd most double plays this season (23).
- Scotty Scott ranks 12th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.48) and 16th nationally in total HBP (12).
- Hawai’i is still looking for its first Big West Conference win on a Sunday this season.
- Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.
- Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA.