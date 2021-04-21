‘Bows baseball continues eight-game homestand vs UC Davis starting on Friday

by: Hawai'i Athletics

University of Hawai’i baseball meeting after game (courtesy Hawai’i Athletics)

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team stays home to continue its eight game homestand with a four-game series against UC Davis April 23-25 at Les Murakami Stadium.   

HAWAI’I (16-14, 8-12 Big West) vs UC Davis (10-24, 5-15 Big West)
Date | TimeFriday, April 23 at 3 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), April 24 at 12 p.m. HT; Sunday, April 25 at 1:05 p.m. HT
LocationHonolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium
TelevisionSpectrum Sports – Sunday only
Live StreamBigWest.tv – Sunday only
RadioESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App
Live StatsHawai’i Athletics
Game NotesHawai’i (PDF) | UC Davis
HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO
Overall record: 528-519 (20th season)
At Hawai’i: same

SERIES VS UC DAVIS
Overall record: 18-10, Hawai’i
Under Trapasso: same
Streak: Hawai’i, 1

FIRST PITCH

  • Jared Quandt became the second freshman in school history and first since 1982 to hit a grand slam. Quandt hit a grand slam against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday April 17. 
  • In his return to the starting lineup, Dustin Demeter had seven hits, and five RBI including a 2-run home run against CSU Bakersfield this last weekend.
  • Demeter had a career-high 4-hit game against CSU Bakersfield in the game he hit the home run and tied a career-high four-RBI.
  • Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.
  • Hawai’i’s strength of schedule ranks 32nd in the country according to NCAA Stats and 43rd according to Boyd’s World.
  • Hawai’i ranks 72nd in the nation in batting average (.279) and ranks fourth in the Big West.
  • Hawai’i has allowed the 6th fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.48).
  • UH pitching ranks 45th in the country in ERA (3.89) and has posted the 14th most shutouts in the country (4).
  • Hawai’i has turned the 62nd most double plays this season (23).
  • Scotty Scott ranks 12th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.48) and 16th nationally in total HBP (12).
  • Hawai’i is still looking for its first Big West Conference win on a Sunday this season.
  • Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.
  • Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA. 

