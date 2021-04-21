‘Bows baseball continues eight-game homestand vs UC Davis starting on Friday

University of Hawai’i baseball meeting after game (courtesy Hawai’i Athletics)

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team stays home to continue its eight game homestand with a four-game series against UC Davis April 23-25 at Les Murakami Stadium.

HAWAI’I (16-14, 8-12 Big West) vs UC Davis (10-24, 5-15 Big West) Date | Time Friday, April 23 at 3 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), April 24 at 12 p.m. HT; Sunday, April 25 at 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports – Sunday only Live Stream BigWest.tv – Sunday only Radio ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App Live Stats Hawai’i Athletics Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Davis Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook

HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO

Overall record: 528-519 (20th season)

At Hawai’i: same

SERIES VS UC DAVIS

Overall record: 18-10, Hawai’i

Under Trapasso: same

Streak: Hawai’i, 1

FIRST PITCH