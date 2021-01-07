Big West Men’s Volleyball championship to be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in 2021 and 2022

The Big West Conference is proud to announce a three-year agreement with Hawai‘i Tourism Authority as the presenting sponsor of both the Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Volleyball Championships.



As an official Corporate Partner of the Big West through 2023, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will be able to showcase the Hawaiian Islands through a host of partnership assets across the Conference’s broadcast, print, digital and social platforms as well as in-venue signage.



“The Big West is excited to unveil this new partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said. “Their strategic support of these premier events will have a positive impact on both the fan experience and the student-athletes who will compete for these championships.”



The Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship presented by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will be hosted by Hawai‘i in 2021 and 2022, and UC Irvine in 2023. The 2021 Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship presented by the Hawaiian Islands will be played March 9-13 in Las Vegas.



“The University of Hawai‘i is honored to host the Big West Volleyball tournament at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The last time we hosted, it was a memorable event for both Big West student athletes and the people of Hawai’i. Mahalo to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for this impactful Big West sponsorship and for their continued support of University of Hawai‘i Athletics,” said David Matlin, University of Hawai‘i Director of Athletics.



“Hawai‘i has many dedicated University of Hawai‘i volleyball and basketball fans. Plus most of our visitors from the U.S. mainland come from California, so this is a wonderful opportunity to promote our iconic brand, share our Hawaiian culture, and support UH Athletics,” said John De Fries, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority President and CEO.