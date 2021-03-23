BeachBows split their two matches for the 2nd straight day on Tuesday

DAVIS, Calif. — In its second competition day of the season, the No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts. The Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 11 Cal, 4-1, then swept host UC Davis, 5-0, to even their record to 2-2 on the young season.



Tuesday’s action played out nearly similar to UH’s opener on Monday with the Rainbow Wahine falling to a ranked squad before bouncing back with an emphatic win over the host Aggies.



UH started the day with a 4-1 loss to the No. 11 Golden Bears (5-2), the squad’s second loss to a ranked squad in as many days. It was, however, a match much closer than the final score indicated. UH extended Cal to three sets at the top flight and the No. 2 flight was tightly-contested as well. UH’s lone point ultimately came at the No. 5 court where Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner swept Grace Paulson and Katie Smoot, 21-17, 21-12.



In the second half of the doubleheader, UH had little trouble dispatching UC Davis (1-7). Loker and Wagoner, the only pair to go 2-0 on the day, spearheaded the win with another straight-set decision. UH had straight set wins by Kaylee Glagau and Anna Maidment at No. 4 and Harlee Kekauoha and Brooke Van Sickle at No. 1, while Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer trounced Rose Holscher and Madelin Smith 21-3 in the first set, before the pair retired going into the second set. Amber Igiede and Pani Napoleon battled to a 21-13, 10-21, 15-13 victory over Megan Luly and Heather Reed in the only close competition of the match.



The Rainbow Wahine will remain on the mainland where they will compete in The Challenge, a round-robin tournament of Big West teams on March 26 and 27 on the campus of Cal Poly. UH will begin action on Friday with matches vs. UC Davis (9:30 a.m. HT) and CSUN (1:15 p.m HT).





Cal 4, Hawai’i 1

1. Ainsley Radell/Jordan Polo (CAL) def. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) 21-11, 23-25, 15-11

2. Mima Mirkovic/Carolina Schafer (CAL) def. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) 21-18, 22-20

3. Alexia Inman/Maddie Micheletti (CAL) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH) 21-16, 21-14

4. Brooke Buchner/Kate Bierly (CAL) def. Glagau/Maidment (UH) 21-19, 21-13

5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Paulson/Smoot (CAL) 21-17, 21-12

Order of finish: 4,2,5,3,1



Hawai’i 5, UC Davis 0

1. Kekauoha/ Van Sickle (UH) def. Paloma Bowman/Colleen McGuire (UCD) 21-12, 21-14

2. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) def. Luly/Reed (UCD) 21-13, 10-21, 15-13

3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Holscher/Smith (UCD) 21-3, retired

4. Glagau/Maidment (UH) def. Bailey Herdman/Jane Seslar (UCD) 21-11, 21-19

5. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Summer Bouquet/Jackie Walker (UCD) 21-13, 21-11

Order of finish: 4,2,3,5,1