Beach ‘Bows successfully open homestand with victory of Long Beach State

Ilihia Huddleston (left), Anna Maidment (center), and Sofia Russo // Hawaii Athletics

The 16th ranked University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team (6-4) successfully opened their 2021 home schedule with a thrilling 3-2 win over 15th ranked Long Beach State (10-8) at the Ching Athletics Complex on Thursday night.

The match clinching victory came from the second flight tandem of Pani Napolean and Jamie Santer who improved to 6-0 on the season with a 21-18, 15-21, and 15-9 win over Nicci Reinking and Katie Kennedy.

Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo opened the dual match with a three set win over Jillian Rodriguez and Emily Mattoon 19-21, 21-18, and 16-14.

Long Beach State then evened the score with Alice Pratesi and Skyler Germann defeated Kaylee Glagau and Ilihia Huddleston in a tightly contested sweep of 21-19 in both sets.

UH then responded in the third flight with Harlee Kekauoha and Kylin Loker sweeping past Kenzie Holtz and Makenzie Griffin, 21-15 and 21-15.

Following Napolean and Santer’s clinching win, Hawaii’s top flight pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede fell to Mari Molina and Tyler Spriggs 21-19, and 21-18.

The Rainbow Wahine will next play host to LBSU for two more matches on Lower Campus with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00pm. The second match which is scheduled to start at 3:00pm will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

