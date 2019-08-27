Batoon: ‘You can’t replicate the energy that they played with’

Forty-eight hours later, the heart rate for University of Hawaii football fans is finally getting back to normal after the Warriors opened the 2019 season with an unforgettable victory over Arizona at Aloha Stadium.

The 45-38 win provided a slew of storylines including starting quarterback Cole McDonald riding the highs and lows of 378 passing yards and four touchdowns to go with four interceptions before being replaced by Chevan Cordeiro.

Despite six turnovers, Hawaii earned a 1-0 start to the season, which says a whole lot about the Warriors’ defense, exemplified by the game-saving play from Kalen Hicks and Manly “Pumba” Williams as time expired.

“It’s really reflective of his (Williams) character. He’s a guy that came here as a defensive back. Selfless. Anything for the team, anything for his teammates,” said UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon.

But don’t just take Batoon’s word for it.

“It’s really neat. I’ve gotten texts from guys that I have worked with, the (San Francisco 49ers) opened up their meetings the other day showing that clip and the University of Georgia, the same thing,” Batoon said. “It’s something as coaches you always talk about and rarely you get an opportunity to really show it, and for a defensive lineman to retrace against that type of skill and speed on the biggest play of the game, it was kind of his hero moment.”

As a unit, Hawaii’s defense showed up against Arizona despite allowing 38 points. The hustle, competitiveness and pride the players had on gameday was something Batoon was proud of.

“We always knew that they would play hard, but just the energy that they played with. The love for each other that they had throughout the course of that game and the ability to get those guys down in space was huge,” he said. “Again, we’ll continue to work on that and continue to work on the things that we need to do during this bye week, but you can’t replicate the energy that they played with and the passion that they played with for 60 minutes. That’s what I was most proud of them for that.”

The Warriors will now have a full two weeks to prepare for their next game, another Pac-12 showdown against Oregon State on Saturday, September 7th at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.