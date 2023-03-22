HONOLULU – After picking up a series win on the road to open Big West play, the Hawai’i baseball team returns home to host Tulane for a nonconference series Friday through Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. The two teams open the series with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Friday and Saturday before wrapping up with a 1:05 p.m. start Sunday.

HAWAI’I (9-8, 2-1 Big West) vs. TULANE (5-15, 0-0 American) Dates & Times Friday, March 24 – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 – 1:05 p.m. Location Honolulu, O’ahu — Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Friday & Saturday only) Radio ESPN 1420 AM | Listen Online Live Stream Friday | Saturday Live Stats Friday | Saturday | Sunday PDF Notes Hawai’i | Tulane Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb Promotions Promotions & Giveaways: First Hawaiian Bank is the series sponsor of 80’s weekend and will distribute 100 Insulated FHB bags per game and award over $250 gift cards throughout the series. Fans can register to win at the sports marketing table located near the main entrance. Top music hits and 80’s themed clips will be played on the video board to give flashback to the decade.



Friday (Mar. 24): The new members of the 2023 UH Sports Circle of Honor will be honored during a ceremony in the pre-game.



Saturday (Mar. 25): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games.



Sunday (Mar. 26): Prince Kuhio Day Tribute Buy Tickets Here

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 37-32, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,116-770-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. TULANE

Record: 9-2

Streak: UH won 4

Last Meeting: Mar. 22, 1993 (UH won, 2-0)