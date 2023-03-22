HONOLULU – After picking up a series win on the road to open Big West play, the Hawai’i baseball team returns home to host Tulane for a nonconference series Friday through Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. The two teams open the series with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Friday and Saturday before wrapping up with a 1:05 p.m. start Sunday.
HAWAI'I (9-8, 2-1 Big West) vs. TULANE (5-15, 0-0 American)
Dates & Times
Friday, March 24 – 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 – 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, March 26 – 1:05 p.m.
Location
Honolulu, O'ahu — Les Murakami Stadium
|Promotions
|Promotions & Giveaways: First Hawaiian Bank is the series sponsor of 80’s weekend and will distribute 100 Insulated FHB bags per game and award over $250 gift cards throughout the series. Fans can register to win at the sports marketing table located near the main entrance. Top music hits and 80’s themed clips will be played on the video board to give flashback to the decade.
Friday (Mar. 24): The new members of the 2023 UH Sports Circle of Honor will be honored during a ceremony in the pre-game.
Saturday (Mar. 25): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games.
Sunday (Mar. 26): Prince Kuhio Day Tribute
HEAD COACH RICH HILL
At Hawai’i: 37-32, 2nd season
Collegiate Record: 1,116-770-4, 36th season
SERIES VS. TULANE
Record: 9-2
Streak: UH won 4
Last Meeting: Mar. 22, 1993 (UH won, 2-0)
LEADING OFF
DID YOU KNOW?
Pitcher Alex Giroux currently leads The Big West and ranks in the top 20 nationally in WHIP (8th) and hits allowed per nine innings (13th). He’s also 12th nationally and second in the league with a 1.02 ERA.
SERIES DUB IN SLO
The Rainbow Warriors opened Big West play with a series win on the road at Cal Poly. Hawai’i took the first two games of the series, winning 1-0 in 10 innings in game one before a 7-2 victory in the second game to kick off a doubleheader Saturday. The ‘Bows then dropped the finale, 10-3, in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader. UH pitching allowed just two runs in 19 innings in the two wins over the weekend while also striking out 18 and walking just five. Kyson Donahue led the way for the ‘Bows offensively, hitting .417 with three RBIs in the three games.
EVERYONE CONTRIBUTES
Over the first five weeks of the season, head coach Rich Hill has used nearly every option at his disposal on the 40-man roster. Of the 40 players on this year’s team, 38 have gotten playing time while 23 different Rainbow Warriors have been in the starting lineup at least once. A total of 18 different position players have made a start while six different players starting at least one game on the mound. Additionally, 17 of UH’s position players have recorded a hit while 11 pitchers have thrown six or more innings and 15 have appeared in at least three games on the mound.
RALLY WITH TWO
The UH offense has done a lot of its damage with two outs in innings, scoring nearly half of its 107 runs with two away. The Rainbow Warriors have pushed across 42.1 percent of their runs (45 of 107) with two gone, scoring at least one two-out run in all but one game. Additionally, Hawai’i players have combined for 39 two-out RBIs with 11 players coming through with a two-out RBI, led by Kyson Donahue with eight.
LIFT OFF
The Hawai’i bats have shown some pop over the first five weeks of the season. The Rainbow Warriors have hit 15 home runs on the year, the most by a UH team through the first 17 games of a season since at least 2010. Six different ‘Bows have homered, led by Matt Wong, Jared Quandt and Kyson Donahue with three each, to put UH in a tie for third place in the conference in long balls.
» UH’s 15 home runs are already just as much or more than it has had in six of the last 11 seasons.
» The ‘Bows are tied for second in The Big West with five multi-HR games.
» Hawai’i has hit back-to-back home runs twice this season, while 11 of the 15 have come in UH’s wins.
» Eight of the home runs have come in two-strike counts while six have been to lead off an inning.
SHUT THE DOOR
Lefty Connor Harrison has been one of the Rainbow Warriors’ go-to arms out of the bullpen so far. the junior leads the team with nine appearances and has posted a 1.20 ERA with 18 strikeouts to just two walks over 15.0 innings pitched. Harrison also leads The Big West with three saves and is holding opponents to a .170 batting average against.
» Earned saves in each of UH’s two wins at the Cambria College Classic over Minnesota and Maryland.
» Pitched in all three games over the weekend at Cal Poly, recording the final out in each of the two wins.
» Recorded 10 of his team-leading 16 strikeouts in his first two appearances vs. Wright State and San Diego State, matching a career-high with five punch-outs in both outings.
CAN’T TOUCH THIS
One of the key pieces on the Hawai’i pitching staff over the first four weeks has been JUCO transfer Alex Giroux. The sophomore right-hander owns a team-low 1.02 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks over 17.2 innings pitched in five appearances. Giroux has made one start while being used in long relief in his last four appearances, owning a 0.57 ERA over 15.2 innings when coming out of the bullpen.