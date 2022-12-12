HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i baseball team released its 50-game 2023 regular season schedule Monday, highlighted by a 26-game home slate.

UH will play 13 games against teams that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, 11 of which will be at Les Murakami Stadium (Wright State, UConn, UC Santa Barbara).

The Rainbow Warriors open their season with a four-game series against 2022 Horizon League champions Wright State in Les Murakami Stadium, Feb. 17-19. The team will then hit the road for the first time when they head to the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego, Feb. 24-26, to take on San Diego, UNLV and San Diego State before playing the Aztecs again on Feb. 27.

Following that, Hawai‘i will join an elite six-team field at the Cambria College Classic, March 3-5 in Minneapolis. The ‘Bows will take on Minnesota (March 3), Nebraska (March 4) and Maryland (March 5) in the three-day event that will be played in U.S. Bank Stadium. The other two teams in the tournament are defending national champions Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

UH then returns home to host 2022 Super Regional team UConn, March 10-13 before opening Big West play at Cal Poly March 17-19. Hawai‘i next will play its final nonconference series of the year when it takes on Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium, March 24-26, before hitting the road to face Cal State Fullerton, March 31-April 2.

After the Fullerton series, the Rainbow Warriors will open a nine-game homestand, hosting CSU Bakersfield (April 6-8), UC San Diego (April 14-16), Long Beach State (April 21-23). UH heads back to the mainland for an eight-game road trip, starting with a midweek matchup at Cal Baptist on April 25, followed by a series at UC Riverside (April 28-30), a midweek game at Pepperdine (May 2) and a weekend series at UC Irvine (May 5-7).

The home stretch of the season will be made up of home series against UC Davis (May 11-14) and defending conference champion UC Santa Barbara (May 26-28) and a road series at CSUN (May 19-21).