All University of Hawai’i Men’s basketball showdown Saturday; Rainbow Warriors host UH-Hilo

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team faces sister school UH Hilo on Saturday, Dec. 19 in non-conference action. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Game 2
Who: Hawai’i vs. UH Hilo
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. HT
Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his sixth season at UH (87-56). Kaniela Aiona is in his 1st season at UHH and sixth season overall (72-71).
Series Information: UH leads 10-0.
Game Story Lines
- This will be the 12th regular-season meeting between the teams and the eighth time the teams have met in the last 10 years.
- UH has beaten the Vulcans by double-digits in nine of 10 meetings with the last contest the closest of the series (82-75, 2018).
- UH Hilo finished last year 12-14 overall and is under the leadership of first-year head coach and BIg Island native Kaniela Aiona.
- The contest will count towards the win-loss record for the Rainbow Warriors. The game will serve as an exhibition for the Vulcans.
- The ‘Bows are coming off an 83-50 season-opening win over Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 11. UH out-scored the Sharks 53-25 in the second half of that game.
- The game will serve as a prelude to UH’s Big West opener versus Cal Poly on Dec. 27 & 28.
- UH plays for the second time in the newly-renamed SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.