Cordeiro called in as the quarterback ‘closer’ in Hawaii’s season opening victory

It’s too bad the Rainbow Warriors don’t play again for almost two weeks. After Saturday night, with a lot of the country craving college football in week zero, the University of Hawaii football team put on a show and capped it with a crazy finish.

45-38 in favor of UH was the final of a momentum-turbulent contest with Arizona on Saturday night. Quarterback Cole McDonald kind of started how he began last season… but he also kind of didn’t. He had a massive attack through the air with 378 yards. Over 400 yards in last year’s opener. He had four touchdown passes in 2019’s opener. But things went wrong often; made some bad decisions and threw four interceptions. McDonald didn’t throw his first pick until game five in 2018.

So UH head coach Nick Rolovich went to redshirt freshman Chevan Cordeiro to steady things. It worked. The Saint Louis School grad tossed the go-ahead score and the ‘Bows went on to win.

“I was prepared the whole game. I was taking my mental reps. Looking at what the play was. Watching the defense. And I was just ready,” said Cordeiro. “It was just a regular play. I went front side. It wasn’t open. Looked back side and I saw Byrd open. I just had to throw the ball accurately. And it was a touchdown.”

“Four picks. There were some questionable decisions when it got tough,” said Rolovich of McDonald. “We went with Chevan. Chevan’s completely capable of leaving this team. Every one of our fans have seen that. The team believes in both quarterbacks. We’re very unique in a really beneficial situation with our quarterbacks. You can give Cole credit. You can give Chevan credit. You have to give Craig Stutzmann credit for how well he’s developed these guys. They’re fully prepared when they get into a game. And they believe in the system.”

Hawaii is off this week. After that, it’s another PAC-12 opponent in Oregon State on September seventh at Aloha Stadium.