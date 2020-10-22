2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

UH no longer has the services of Cedric Byrd II , Jason-Matthew Sharsh and JoJo Ward who combined for an eye-popping 3,144 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Despite of that, the Rainbow Warriors still boast an arsenal of receivers to fuel UH’s new Run-N-Gun offense.



Jared Smart , a 1,000-yard receiver last season, headlines a group of established veterans. UH has also restocked with talent via the FBS, junior college, and high school levels.



“We got a bunch of dynamic guys who are hungry and humble,” wide receivers coach Brennan Marion says. “They’re students of the game and applying themselves each day. We should expect a lot of big plays from these guys.”

Returnees

Newcomers