2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Special Teams

With no spring football and a quick turnaround in fall camp, it’s been a crash course for the Rainbow Warriors special teams. But according to special teams coordinator Dan Phillips , the unit has been up to the task.



“It’s very important that we have very reliable special teams,” Phillips says. “We want be aggressive, take advantage of other teams’ flaws, and execute what we do. We have a smart, bright group who are learning at a rapid pace. We’re stacking it on them and they’re handling it well.”

Returnees

Name Pos Ht Wt Cl 2019 Stats Stan Gaudion P 6-3 210 Sr. 39.1 yards per punt Wyatt Tucker LS 5-10 215 Jr. 15 starts

Newcomers

Name Pos Ht Wt Cl Hometown (Last School) Adam Stack PK/P 6-2 180 Jr. Kailua, O’ahu (Oregon) Ben Falck PK/P 6-6 220 So. Riverside, Calif. (San Bernardino Valley College) Ka’eo Rezentes PK 6-2 180 Fr. Kapa’a, Kaua’i (Kamehameha Schools) Matthew Shipley PK 6-1 175 Fr. Liberty Hill, Texas (Liberty Hill HS)

2019 specialists lost: Ryan Meskell (PK), Ben Scruton (P)

The Kicking Battle: UH will need to replace placekicker Ryan Meskell , who graduated after three years with the Rainbow Warriors. Four newcomers are in contention for the job. The top candidates for the spot are prep standout Matthew Shipley and Oregon transfer Adam Stack . Shipley, out of Liberty Hill, Texas, was ranked as the No. 7 kicker nationally by Chris Sailer and was invited to the 2020 All-American Bowl. Stack, meanwhile, brings both versatility and veteran leadership. The Kailua native served as both a placekicker and punter for the nationally-ranked Ducks for two seasons before returning home. “It’s competitive,” Phillips says. “We don’t have a starter yet so they’re competing every day for that job. We’ll see how it shakes it out.”



Stan The Man: Aussie Stan Gaudion is back for his fifth and final season as the incumbent punter. The Melbourne native has averaged 41.1 yards per punt for his career and has just two touchbacks in 129 career attempts. “It’s great to have Stan back,” Phillips notes. “He has a very powerful, explosive leg.” UH increased its depth at punter with the addition of Stack and junior college transfer Ben Falck .

Mr. Reliable: Wyatt Tucker returns for his second season as the team’s long snapper. Last year he made good on all 123 of his snaps. “Wyatt is a great snapper,” Phillips sayd. “He can spin the ball and is very accurate in what he does. He takes great pride in it.” Defensive lineman Kamuela Borden , who’s older brother Noah was a four-year long-snapper for the Rainbow Warriors, can also fill in at the position if called upon.