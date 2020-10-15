2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

To say the Rainbow Warrior offense is experienced would be a gross understatement. UH returns nine players who have at least one career start under their belt, including four regular starters from last season. It’s a line that has helped UH finish in the Top 10 nationally in passing the last two seasons, including fifth in 2019.



Arguably the strongest and deepest it’s been in more than a dozen years, the offensive line will now be the engine in UH’s Run-N-Gun offense. It’s something that’s not lost on offensive line coach Sam Bennett .



“They’re at the heart of it,” Bennett says. “They set the tone from the get-go. The way they take the field, the way they line up, make the calls, and obviously with the physicality of their play. Their experience helps all-around. They’ve seen the game, the speed it’s played at and that’s really going to help our team.”

#GoBows🏈 has one of the best offensive lines in the Mountain West this year. Over 120 games of experience between the returning starters. Anchored by All-conf LT, Ilm Manning (@ilmstreet) @HawaiiFootball



📝 @c_shimabuku 👉🏻

Returnees

Newcomers

Offensive Line Ht Wt Cl Hometown (Last School) Sergio Muasau 6-0 340 Fr. Mililani, O’ahu (Mililani HS) Micah Soliai Howlett 6-3 310 Fr. La’ie, O’ahu (Kahuku HS)

2019 OLs lost: J.R. Hensley , Emil Graves