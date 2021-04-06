14 BeachBows host #6 Cal Poly in final home series of the season

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball teams (7-5) faces a Big West nemesis for the second straight weekend when it squares off against Cal Poly (14-4) in a trio of dual matches at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The No. 14 Rainbow Wahine and No. 6 Mustangs will meet on Friday, April 9 (6:00 p.m.) before playing a double-header on Saturday, April 10 (3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.)



The teams will also compete in an exhibition pairs tournament on Sunday, April 11 that will not count towards the team standings. The teams have already met once earlier this season on March 27 when Cal Poly edged Hawai’I, 3-2, in San Luis Obispo to close out The Challenge, a round-robin tournament of Big West squads.



UH is coming off a weekend in which it took two out of three dual matches against then-No. 15 Long Beach State. The team got a standout showing by Harlee Kekauoha and Kylin Loker who went a perfect 3-0 at the No. 3 flight. The duo are 4-0 overall since being paired, a pairing that was kick-started with a straight-set win at the No. 4 flight in UH’s last meeting at Cal Poly. The pair have not dropped a single set during the stretch.



Saturday will mark the final home dual matches for Kekauoha, as well as Pani Napoleon . Keakauoha, a graduate transfer for UC Irvine and native of Long Beach, Calif, is 11-4 in 15 all-time appearances as a BeachBow. Napoleon, in her fourth season with the program, currently ranks sixth all-time at UH in win percentage with a career record of 45-14 (.762). In 2019 she and partner Morgan Martin set a school record when they won 40 consecutive sets together. The native of Bonita, Calif., was named the 2019 Big West Freshman of the Year and to the all-conference second team.





Quick Set

Who: #14 Hawai’I (7-5) vs. #6 Cal Poly (14-4)

When: Friday, April 9 (6:00 p.m.); Saturday, April 10 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Television: Spectrum Sports (April 10 at 7 p.m.)

Streaming: BigWest.TV (April 10 at 7 p.m.)

Live Scoring: StatBroadcast.com (April 9 & 10)

Series History: UH leads, 8-4





This Week’s Schedule

Thursday, April 9

vs. Cal Poly, 6:00 pm



Saturday, April 10

vs. Cal Poly, 3:00 pm

vs. Cal Poly, 7:00 pm (Spectrum Sports)



Sunday, April 11

Pairs Tournament, 10:00 a.m.



UH All-Time Versus Cal Poly: The BeachBows are 8-4 all-time against Cal Polly…the BeachBows won the first seven matches in the series…the Mustangs have since won four of the last five matchups, including a 3-2 win on March 27 in San Luis Obispo…UH’s lone win during the stretch was a 3-0 victory in a knockout match of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.



Familiar Faces: A pair of familiar faces return to Manoa this week….after three-plus seasons at UH (2017-2020) Amy Ozee is now a graduate transfer for the Mustangs…Ozee was an AVCA honorable mention All-American in 2019 and ranks fourth all-time at UH in dual match wins (79) ….first-year Cal Poly assistant coach Ari Homayun is one of the all-time greats at UH… the native of Woodland Hills, Calif., is the school’s all-time leader in overall (118) and dual (115) match wins and was a member of four NCAA Tournament squads (2016-19)…she served as a volunteer assistant for UH during last year’s COVID-abbreviated season.



Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 75-53 (.586) all-time versus ranked squads, including 2-5 this year…UH is 33-16 (.673) all-time vs ranked squads at home.



Protect This House: UH is 24-5 (.826) all-time at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex since playing its first match there in 2015…the ‘Bows have won nine of their last 10 at the complex.