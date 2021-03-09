1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball heads on to road to face #3 UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU — The No. 1 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will face its toughest test of the 2021 season with a three-match series at No. 3 UC Santa Barbara Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13 at Robertson Gym in Santa Barbara, Calif. The first two matches of the series count toward the Big West Conference standings.

HEAD COACH CHARLIE WADE

Overall record: 200-109 (12th season)

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS UC SANTA BARBARA

Overall record: UH leads 50-37

Streak: UH, 6

FIRST SERVE

UH leads the all-time series with UC Santa Barbara, 50-37, which includes a current six-match win streak dating back to 2017.

The first two matches in the series count toward the Big West Conference standings while Saturday’s match is considered non-conference.

Prior to sweeping a two-match series in 2018, UH had lost 9 of 10 to the Gauchos in Santa Barbara, Calif., from 2008-16.

Like UH did the week prior, UCSB (4-0) completed a pair of two-match, non-conference sweeps of UC San Diego and UC Irvine last week to open its season and extend its win streak to 13 dating back to last season.

Hawai’i and UCSB are two of four remaining unbeated teams in the country.

UH will put its 17-match regular season, non-conference road win streak on the line in Saturday’s match-up. The streak dates back to the 2019 season and include neutral site matches.

UH is No. 1 nationally in team hitting pct. (.389) and blocking (3.00) and No. 2 in kills (13.46) and aces (2.00). UCSB is No. 1 in kills (13.71) and assists (13.00) and No. 2 in hitting pct. (.361). UCSB’s Keegan Sanders and Casey McGarry lead the nation in hitting percentage (.644) and assists (11.43), respectively, while UH’s Patrick Gasman is the nation’s leader in blocking (1.54).

is the nation’s leader in blocking (1.54). UH is No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Top 15 for the second straight week. In the Off the Block Media Poll, the Warriors have held a share of the top spot for the past four weeks.

After dropping the first set in the season-opener against UC Irvine, UH has won its last 12 sets.

Opposite Rado Parapunov and outside hitter Colton Cowell have each reached double figures in kills in all four matches this season. Dating back to last season, Parapunov has a 10-match streak with double figure kills.

and outside hitter have each reached double figures in kills in all four matches this season. Dating back to last season, Parapunov has a 10-match streak with double figure kills. At the conclusion of this road trip, UH will have started its season with seven consecutive road matches, its most since 1990 when that squad opened with 10 away and neutral site matches.

