1 Rainbow Warriors preparing for home opening series versus #12 UC San Diego

HONOLULU – After spending the first month on the road, the top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team (7-0) will finally play in the newly named SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a pair of Big West Conference matches against UC San Diego, Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. First serve is 7:00 p.m. both nights.
|No. 1 HAWAI’I (7-0, 2-0 Big West) vs No. 12 UC SAN DIEGO (1-5, 1-1 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday, March 26; 7:00 p.m. HT
Saturday, March, 27; 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Lisa Strand (analyst).
|Live Stream
|www.bigwest.tv
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall21 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook
HEAD COACH CHARLIE WADE
Overall record: 203-109 (12th season)
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS UC SAN DIEGO
Overall record: UH leads 58-4
Streak: UH, 15
FIRST SERVE
- UH leads the all-time series with UC San Diego, 58-4, which includes a 15-match win streak dating back to 2013.
- Since a loss to UCSD in Honolulu in 2012, the Warriors have won six straight at SimpliFi Arena.
- The teams met last month in La Jolla for a two-match series and the Warriors won both in straight-sets. Colton Cowell led the team with 26 kills (4.33 k/s) in the series while Rado Parapunov (2.17 b/s) and Patrick Gasman (2.00 b/s) combined for 25 blocks. As a team, UH had 13 service aces and 22 team blocks and hit .348 in the series.
- This year marks the fourth consecutive season that UH has started the season 7-0. The 2018 squad went 7-0 before its first loss. The 2019 team won its first 25 matches and the 2020 team went 14-0 before its first loss.
- Hawai’i is one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the country along with Daemen (6-0) a Division I-II independent, who is scheduled to play twice this week.
- UH has a current seven-match conference home win streak dating back to 2018. The Warriors have also won their last five conference home openers dating back to 2015.
- UH is No. 1 nationally in team hitting percentage (.381), kills per set (14.00) and blocks per set (2.94) and No. 4 in assists per set (12.26) and No. 6 in aces per set (1.61). Individually, Patrick Gasman is No. 1 in blocks (1.70) and No. 2 in hitting percentage (.581) while Rado Parapunov is No. 5 in kills (4.39), No. 7 in blocks (1.17) and No. 10 in hitting percentage (.412).
- Middle blocker Patrick Gasman needs six block assists and 10 total blocks to move into third all-time in each category. Currently, Jason Olive is third in block assists (390) while Dio Dante is third in total blocks (438).
- UH has won five of its seven matches in straight sets and have only dropped two sets all season long.
- Opposite Rado Parapunov has reached double figures in kills in all seven matches this season. Dating back to last season, Parapunov has a 13-match streak with double figure kills.
BUCKS-FOR-BLOCKS
- University of Hawai’i Athletics and ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue are inviting fans to pledge per block in the “Bucks for Blocks“ fundraising initiative for the 2021 men’s volleyball season.
- Although currently it is not possible to attend matches, this program provides an alternate way to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors while also supporting UH Athletics.
- Make your pledge here.