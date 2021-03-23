1 Rainbow Warriors preparing for home opening series versus #12 UC San Diego

University of Hawaii beach volleyball team began its 2021 campaign by splitting a pair of matches on Monday at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts. The Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 19 Stanford, 4-1, before rebounding against Big West foe and host UC Davis with a 5-0 sweep.

In the opener against Stanford (5-3), the Rainbow Wahine (1-1) got off to a slow start and couldn't recover. The Cardinal jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins on courts 2 and 4. UH's lone win came on the No. 5 court where the pair of Kaylee Glagau and Anna Maidment picking up a a 21-9, 21-19 win over Winslow Church/Kylee Matheson. That made it a 2-1 score, but the Cardinals closed out the win with straight set victories at flights 1 and 3. It marked UH first loss to Stanford in 10 all-time meetings.