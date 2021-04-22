1 Rainbow Warriors begin conference tournament on Friday with eyes on the automatic bid

After an injury filled junior season where he had multiple surgery, Landon Sims didn't know if college football was in his future, let alone at the division one level. His senior season at Pennisula High School in Gig Harbor, Washington changed that. He racked up over 850 yards and thirteen touchdowns, earning his 1st-team all-conference honors as a running back and linebacker. No question the short six-game season changed his future.

"Junior year I had a really tough time with injuries. Three surgeries within six months. Both of my eyes got done. Broke my collarbone and also had a high ankle sprain all in the same season," Landon Sims said via Zoom, "Your junior year is huge and I missed out on that. So this senior year, even though it was short, six weeks I really needed it."