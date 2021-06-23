Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center Changes Lives

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center is marking the 30th Anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS Walk by highlighting its impact on the community and opportunities to raise awareness and money.
This year, the walk is virtual throughout the month of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Veneri sat down with a supportive case manager who has a personal connection to the Life Foundation and HHHRC as someone who is living with HIV. Jaimie Callahan has seen the organization that helped her, grow into what it is today.
