Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center Executive Director on History & Challenges

Honolulu (KHON2) – 30 years after the Honolulu AIDS Walk, we’re learning more about the history and legacy of The Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center.

Executive Director Heather Lusk talked with Living808 about the evolution of the center with the Life Foundation/CHOW Project merger as well as work that has contributed to Hawaii having one of the lowest HIV transmission rates in the US, and mobile testing.

Our look back at how far we’ve come in the fight against HIV and AIDS continues with a special program on KHON2 Thursday night June 22 at 9:30pm on KHON2 and Saturday June 24 at 7pm.

“Friends for Life: History and Legacy of Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center” celebrates 30 years of the Honolulu AIDS Walk thanks to support from Gilead Sciences, Kaimana Beach Hotel, 5-Minute Pharmacy, Alaska Airlines and UHA Health Insurance.

Website: <https://www.hhhrc.org/>

This year, the walk is virtual throughout the month of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

