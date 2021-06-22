Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center & 30th Anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS Walk

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center is marking the 30th Anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS Walk by highlighting its impact on the community and opportunities to raise awareness and money.

This year, the walk is virtual throughout the month of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Christina Wang joined Living808 to talk about the important work the Center does reducing the harm and fighting the stigma of HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, and poverty in our community.

HHHRC focuses efforts on those disproportionately affected by social determinants of health, including but not limited to: people living with and/or affected by HIV, hepatitis, substance use, and the transgender, LGBQ and the Native Hawaiian communities.

Website: https://www.hhhrc.org/

Our look back at how far we’ve come in the fight against HIV and AIDS continues with a special program on KHON2 Thursday night June 22 at 9:30pm on KHON2 and Saturday June 24 at 7pm.

“Friends for Life: History and Legacy of Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center” celebrates 30 years of the Honolulu AIDS Walk thanks to support from Gilead Sciences, Kaimana Beach Hotel, 5-Minute Pharmacy, Alaska Airlines and UHA Health Insurance.

