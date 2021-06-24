HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS WALK.
“Friends for Life – History and Legacy of Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center” takes a look back at the AIDS pandemic in Hawaii and the evolution and support of local organizations and celebrities who continue to fight the disease now.
Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.
HHHRC focuses efforts on those disproportionately affected by social determinants of health, including but not limited to: people living with and/or affected by HIV, hepatitis, substance use, and the transgender, LGBQ and the Native Hawaiian communities.
To learn more visit: Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center
“Friends for Life: History and Legacy of Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center” was made possible with support from:
GILEAD SCIENCES — DESCOVY for PrEP, BIKTARVY & HEALTHY SEX MATTERS
HAWAII PACIFIC UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
HAWAII PACIFIC UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK