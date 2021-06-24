HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS WALK.

“Friends for Life – History and Legacy of Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center” takes a look back at the AIDS pandemic in Hawaii and the evolution and support of local organizations and celebrities who continue to fight the disease now.

HHHRC focuses efforts on those disproportionately affected by social determinants of health, including but not limited to: people living with and/or affected by HIV, hepatitis, substance use, and the transgender, LGBQ and the Native Hawaiian communities.

To learn more visit: Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center

