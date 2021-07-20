Puna Geothermal Venture helps community with natural energy

Puna Geothermal Venture is making a move in the natural energy race and they have a great source of energy. Living808 invited Mike Kaleikini on the show to talk about PGV and its progress after the 2018 eruption on Hawaii Island.

“Our plant’s Emergency Response Plan was activated, and plant personnel executed in accordance to the plan. We were able to safely shut down the plant and, after the lava stopped flowing, we performed the repairs necessary to get back online. PGV personnel and Ormat leadership exemplified the highest levels of resilience and superior teamwork. Everyone associated with PGV showed incredible courage and commitment. We are fortunate to be part of Ormat, with its worldwide geothermal experience and industry leadership, so we had the best available resources to respond to the 2018 eruption. Before the eruption, PGV was supplying 31% of the island’s electricity. That was more than half of the island’s renewable energy production. We are working to get back to full production but at this point, we supply about 20% of the island’s power needs. We are at 24 MW, which represents about 20% of energy delivered to the grid. Once we get to 38MW, we’ll be back to supplying about 30% of the energy delivered to the grid.”

One of the big questions is why go the geothermal route.

“The footprint for geothermal is smaller than either solar or wind, which is important in space-limited Hawaii. We are also more reliable than solar or wind; we are baseline, like oil, and not dependent on the wind or sun. We will provide ancillary services for grid support, which means our plant will be dispatchable and will provide flexibility to support the utility’s grid with frequency and voltage regulation control. We offer the promise of longevity; scientists tell us we’ll be over the hotspot for a million years.”

