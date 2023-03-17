Malama i Ke Kai: Care for the Ocean.

It’s a simple message, but one that’s become more challenging over the years as our earth’s waters face a number of growing threats. Things like overfishing, climate change, and a growing population just to name a few.

In this Empowered discussion on how we can all help combat those threats, ocean experts are weighing in:

Chip Fletcher: Interim Dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at University of Hawaii at Manoa

Tapani Vuuori: Executive Director of the Maui Ocean Center

Hawaii is also lucky to have so many people dedicated to the mission of preserving and protecting our ocean resources. In fact it’s one of the messages the voyaging canoe Hokulea spreads on its voyages across the pacific, and around the world. So we’ll also hear from Master Navigator and President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society Nainoa Thompson, to learn more about the importance of Malma i Ke Kai.