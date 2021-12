HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Gov. David Ige and Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) Director Libby Char are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge.

DOH reported 797 new COVID cases in Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 17, with no backlog cases. On Thursday, DOH reported 395 new cases and on Wednesday it was at 282.