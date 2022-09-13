Water is something many of us may take for granted, it’s all around us and usually flows freely from our faucets. But recent contamination, droughts and concerns about climate change are proving the importance of paying attention and protecting our water resources for all who depend on it.

On this episode of Empowered, Ernie Lau, chief engineer and manager for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Marti Townsend, engagement specialist for Earthjustice, and Kamana Beamer a former water commissioner and Hawaiian studies professor join us.