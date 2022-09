There is no more important resource that we have on our island than water. It affects everything. From the water we drink, to the runoff into our oceans, water dictates our way of life. On this episode of Empowered, we explore where our water comes from, and where it goes. Will our water ever run out, and what can we do to prevent contamination? We journey all the way down to the bottom of the Halawa shaft to search for answers regarding our most precious resource.