It’s the holidays! The season of joy, presents, holiday meals and decor! But the festivities often lead to environmental strain, as resource consumption and waste are amplified. We think about all the things that make the holidays fun, but a lot of those things can have a sizable impact on our environment. On this episode of Empowered, we are inviting you to unwrap a world of sustainable joy during the holidays–and learning eco-friendly tips–like what do we do with electronic waste? How can we minimize the impact from the gifts we give? How can we be energy efficient over the holidays? We’re going to be learning these tips and more so that every celebration can be merry and mindful.

Jeff visits Shayna Doi at Hawaii Energy to learn tips on how to conserve electricity consumption during the holidays. A lot of energy waste is often contributed by more people being home, out of town guests visiting, and more cooking. By using smaller appliances, like a pressure cooker instead of a conventional oven, you can contain the heat to that appliance instead of heating the entire kitchen. Using cold water to wash dishes also saves energy, as does putting timers on appliances that are only used during certain times of the day, like water heaters.

Kelly makes a stop at her favorite place to shop, Goodwill Hawaii, to speak with CEO and President, Katy Chen, to learn how giving gifts a second life can positively impact our environment. By thrifting a gift, you’re reducing the amount of waste that would have gone into landfills. You can even find brand new holiday décor and games to spruce up your next party or change the theme of your tree.

Over on the west side, the duo speaks with Henry Gabriel at Kapolei Convenience Center, the newest waste center on Oahu, to learn how you should properly dispose of items. They offer disposal of municipal solid waste, green waste, metal, propane tanks, bulk items and other recyclables.



Through mindful actions during the holidays we can work towards minimizing our energy use through mindful lighting choices, embracing sustainable practices in food preparation & consumption–even donating to the local food banks, curbing overconsumption through thoughtful gift-giving & repurposing, and properly disposing of e-waste & Christmas trees. Let’s make this holiday season one that sets new traditions for sustainable choices, fostering a future of eco-friendly festivities.