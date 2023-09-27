Our climate is changing at an unprecedented rate, and the consequences are no longer predictions – they’re our reality.

Hawaii has set ambitious goals to achieve 100% renewable energy and reduce our carbon emissions, which contribute to the climatic changes we are seeing around the world—and on the islands.

But achieving those goals won’t be easy, and it raises a lot of questions. How will we produce enough clean, local energy with our limited land? Will solar farms compete with regular farms? Will it be affordable? And how can we ensure reliable energy—particularly in the face of natural disasters.

On this episode of Empowered, we’re exploring some exciting answers to these questions. We’ll see groundbreaking innovations in renewable energy that are helping us solve multiple problems at once. But this isn’t just a story of technology—it’s a story of human spirit, creativity, and communities coming together to build a more resilient, renewable tomorrow.