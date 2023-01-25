Hawaii’s stunning ocean and coral reefs. They not only serve as our playground, but as a vital resource that protects our coast, feeds us, and supports an incredible diversity of marine life found nowhere else on the planet. But that resource is seriously threatened by climate change and pollution. On this episode of Empowered, we’re going on a journey to discover some efforts being made to protect and sustain ocean life in Hawaii—from speeding up coral growth, to more sustainable fishing, to high tech ocean monitoring from the sky.