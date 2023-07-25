HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Hawaii, climate change isn’t a distant threat but a current reality that’s reshaping the islands. Fortunately, new tools and techniques are being innovated to help us increase our climate resilience. This episode of Empowered Hawaii is a story of adaptation and innovation, where we will learn about new approaches to prepare for what’s to come.

We begin by exploring wetlands near Pearl Harbor, where nature-based solutions are being put to work to help restore the balance that climate change threatens. Here, land that was once treated as a dump is being restored as a vibrant wetland for native birds and water life. The wetland not only provides habitat for endangered species, but it also creates a buffer against the rising sea levels. Witness the transformation of these neglected lands and the role they play in the larger battle against climate change.

Next, we step into the world of cutting-edge technology with Hohonu, a company that’s transforming our understanding of sea levels. Their affordable, miniature sensors are filling gaps in our knowledge and improving predictive models, providing communities with the data they need to prepare for the future.

We also delve into the science of storm systems with John Bravender from the National Weather Service. His insights into the changing patterns of tropical cyclones are a stark reminder of the challenges ahead, but also a testament to the advancements in forecasting that are helping us stay one step ahead.

Finally, join us as we meet Dr. Chip Fletcher from University of Hawaii at Manoa, who is using his expertise to model sea level rise and its potential flooding impacts. His work underscores the urgency of proactive planning and the opportunities that lie in redesigning our communities around resilience.

This episode of Empowered Hawaii is more than a deep dive into the effects of climate change. It’s a hopeful look at innovative solutions and people who are turning the tide against this global challenge. Join us on this journey and be inspired by Hawaii’s unique blend of science, nature, and community spirit.