The sun powers nearly a quarter of our electricity needs in Hawaii. On our journey to 100% renewable energy, solar power has become an overwhelming success story. However, with it comes some issues as well. How can everyone benefit from solar? And what about maintenance and disposal of solar panels? These questions are being asked, and on this episode of Empowered Hawaii, we’re going behind the scenes—and on the roof—to get answers.

Jeff meets up with Fred Brooks of Pacific Panel Cleaners as they clean and maintain the solar panels of a popular local restaurant. Fred addresses the importance of cleaning your solar panels, and how passing showers isn’t enough to keep them dust free. Using state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology, Fred and his company is able to view problematic areas of a home or business’ solar panels and can recommend how they should proceed to keep them and their investment safe.

Over at Inter-Island Solar Supply, Kelly learns about what happens to solar panels at the end of their life. President & CEO Brian Gold shares how his company is the first in the state to offer a solar panel recycling program, where old or damaged panels go to be refurbished or recycled for their precious metals. They are set to send their first shipment out to get processed in the mainland.

On the west side of Oahu, Jeff and Kelly learn about Kapolei’s community solar farm. Ryan McCauley of Tritium3 shares how you don’t need to be a homeowner to take advantage of solar energy. With community solar, renters, non-profits and businesses are able to purchase kilowatt hours in exchange for credit from Hawaiian Electric.

Sitting at 22 degrees latitude, Hawaii is in the perfect position to tap into the sun for power. And it’s going to be a huge part of our energy needs in the future. As we’ve seen, it can also lead to some issues as well, but luckily there are people in the community already who are solving these problems. All of which are helping us along our journey to 100% renewable energy, allowing us to tap into the sun to power our future.