As small islands in the middle of the Pacific, Hawaii is threatened by our changing climate. But our small state can have a big impact on how the world solves this global challenge. On this episode of Empowered, we’re exploring how Hawaii is contributing to global solutions to solve climate change through leadership and innovation. We’ll learn about a bold plan to plant one trillion trees, why Hawaii leads the nation in rooftop solar, and how the most basic element in the universe—hydrogen—may be the fuel of the future.