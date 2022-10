The biggest source of Hawaii’s carbon pollution? Transportation. And about 25% of Hawaii’s heat-trapping emissions come from our cars, trucks, mopeds, and buses. On this episode of Empowered, we’re taking a ride on some of the newest zero-emission vehicles on the islands: electric bikes and scooters, electric buses, and the first electric pick-up truck in Hawaii. You’ll learn what’s behind the trend that doubled the number of electric vehicles in Hawaii over the past three years.