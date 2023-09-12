Gina Mangieri is sitting down with climate and state experts to examine the future of disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, given the changing climate. What actions are the state and other stakeholders taking now to prepare?

Dr. Alison Nugent, an Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at UH Manoa talks about climate change–what impacts we are seeing already and expecting to face in the future and what that means for us.

The State Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is responsible for clearing state land to make it so that it is less prone to wildfires. Michael Walker, a State Protection Forester joins us as well to discuss what action can be taken now and in the future to protect properties.

Empowered Co-host, and climate and social strategist Jeff Mikulina is sharing his expertise on infrastructure: what action should utilities, and state agencies be looking it when it comes to hardening our electric grid or making other changes to make the state more resilient when it comes to disasters like wildfires and storms?