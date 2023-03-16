Barriers are seen along the high tide line at Waimea Bay, on Oahu’s North Shore.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Malama i ke kai” or care for the ocean. It’s something we all need to take part in.

One of the world’s best-known ocean advocates said it’s even more important for Hawaii, now more than ever.

For many of us, our lifelong passions are forged by our childhood experiences.

For Jean Michel Cousteau, he grew up with an icon for a dad and mentor — oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau.

“I’ve been diving since I was a little kid, thanks to my father and his colleagues who created all the equipment. And I’m going to celebrate 77 years of scuba diving, I never stopped diving. And being in Hawaii and several other locations of the planet is a privilege for me,” said Cousteau.

His Ocean Futures Society advocates around the globe to document and protect the ocean and its vital connection to survival for all life on earth, something echoed in KHON’s special Empowered forum – Malama i ke Kai, care for the ocean.