Empowered Hawaii’s Earth Day episode explores how reducing and recycling play a critical role in our climate and clean energy future. You’ll learn what actually happens when you recycle that empty jar or old newspaper, what sustainable alternatives look like, and what we can all do better to reduce what ends up in our landfills. You’ll go behind the scenes of a recycling sorting facility, see a home deconstruction in progress, get pro tips from Oahu’s garbage guru, and visit local organizations that are making it easy to reduce and recycle.