Workweek ends with no winner in the presidential race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States did not have an official president-elect as of Nov. 6, although the chairs for the Republican and Democratic state parties believe both have seen gains in Hawaii this election.

Joe Biden’s lead in four key states was too close to call by the end of the workweek. The Democratic Party of Hawaii Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said the party remains hopeful, even if Georgia — which turned blue by a slim margin — does a ballot recount.

“Georgia’s certainly going to go to a recount, and we welcome a recount because I think every Americans voice needs to be heard,” Dos Santos-Tam said. “And we need to make sure that we’re doing it accurately.”

The nation will be focused on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada going into the weekend, as a win in any of those states would put Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to declare victory.

Local volunteers with the Democratic party made thousands of calls to swing states in the final days leading up to the election.

“A lot of calls into Florida,” Dos Santos-Tam said. “I personally called Florida a week before the election and got several Biden supporters, got one trump supporter, and that’s alright. It’s kind of neat to talk with folks.”

The Hawaii Republican Party Chair Shirlene Ostrov said it is too early for the other party to begin celebrating a win of the presidency. And even though the GOP’s elected officials remain in the minority of the Hawaii State Legislature, they noticed more momentum this year.

“It’s too early to call a victory for anyone and every American should want an accounting of every legal ballot,” Ostrov said. “While it didn’t translate directly to office wins, all of our incumbents were able to retain their seats, and we grew our party by 70,000 people.”

This year’s election momentum is also evident through a record voter turnout of nearly 580,000 people. Some people waited in line for hours to vote in person in Hawaii, even though this was the state’s first all vote-by-mail election.

“I have every confidence that the ballots are treated with great integrity, but the process needs to be tweaked,” Ostrov said, “when people are still in line at 11 p.m. because there are so few polling stations on the island.”

