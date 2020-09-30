What you need to know about casting your vote in the upcoming election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you registered to vote? If not, how do you get registered? When will your mail-in ballot arrive and what do you do if you prefer to vote in person? Here is a quick look at what you need to know for the upcoming general election.

The general election is five weeks away, on Nov. 7. The first thing you need to do to cast your vote is ensure you are registered, according to Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.

To confirm you are registered or to update your voter registration information, such as a new mailing address or a change in name, log on here.

“If you’re not registered to vote, you need to register by the Oct. 5 deadline. Registration forms can be mailed in. You can do it online if you have a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID,” Nago said.

If you miss the registration deadline, Nago said it’s best to wait until Oct. 20 and vote in person at a voter service center near you. Remember to bring a valid form of identification.

Nago said the number of residents registered to vote in Hawaii has gone up.

“Currently there’s about 824,000 registered voters. That’s about a 10% increase from the 2016 general election. And it’s also a 4% increase from the last primary we just had.”

Ballots will automatically be mailed out to registered voters in early October.

“If they don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 16, they should contact their clerk’s office to get a replacement ballot,” Nago said.

Mail-in ballots should be mailed by Oct. 27.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, call for a replacement ballot. Do not use white-out or mark up the ballot.

Ballots received without signatures are invalid and will not be counted.

“If you are concerned with your signature going through the postal system, you can put it in another envelope. Make sure you affix the postage, or you can drop it off at a place of deposit or dropbox.”

If you forget to mail your ballot by Oct. 27, you can drop it in a voter dropbox. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

If you prefer to vote in person, you can do so at one of the voter service centers. They will be open Oct. 20 through Nov. 3. Click here to find a voter service center or drop box near you.

Log in here to find additional information about the upcoming election and how cast your ballot.

