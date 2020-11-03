Races to watch locally and nationally on Election Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After months of campaigning, Tuesday is the day when people will find out who will step into leadership both locally and nationally.

For the local general elections, KHON2 political analyst Dr. John Hart said there will be a lot of new faces in leadership roles, and many of the candidates will be newcomers to their positions.

“It will be a new mayor [and] a new city council [for Honolulu] at a hugely pivotal moment in our history,” said Hart.

Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya are both political newcomers who haven’t held an office yet, so Dr. Hart said their messaging during their campaign will play a key role as to who will win Honolulu mayor.

“We really don’t have policy past to look at. So, this is going to be more of an ethos or character credibility race. Who do you feel more comfortable with [as mayor]?” Dr. John Hart, KHON2 Political Analyst

The focus for the candidates during the campaign was to capture voters who had voted for other mayoral candidates that didn’t make it to the general election and undecided voters.

“In terms the mayor’s race, most of the polls indicate that a Blangiardi is ahead. However, Amemiya’s people have an internal poll that say it’s much closer,” said Hart.

As for the Big Island mayoral race between Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo, Hart said it will be up to Hawaii County residents to decide what kind of leader they want.

“You have someone who’s more of a traditional, we might say establishment candidate, but with a good record, versus someone who’s more of a community activist,” said Hart.

For the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s race, Hart said polls indicate Steve Alm is leading over Megan Kau, but that could change.

However, while Hawaii will likely know who has won after the first and second printout from the Hawaii Office of Elections, for the presidential race, it could take a few days to find out the outcome.

“A lot of the battleground states are within the margin of errors, meaning, even if polling is correct, it’s within 4 percent. Any [state] you see within 4 percent you cannot legitimately call. For example Texas, Georgia, you cannot legitimately call.” Dr. John Hart, KHON2 Political Analyst

Though there may be a way people can guess who will win the race.

“My advice is, watch Florida,” said Hart. “If Florida goes blue tomorrow night, I think it’s game over. If it’s tightly red and they have to count, we could be in for a long night.”

As for if there could be a shift in power in Congress, Hart said that likely depends on who each individual state votes for as president.

“These ballots are going to go top down,” said Hart. “In other words, a lot of people that vote for the republican president will vote for the republican senator. [The same goes] for the democrats.”

Hart said candidates will be campaigning up until the very last minute, and if people want to see a certain candidate win, they will have to vote.

“I do think it’s important for people who haven’t voted to go out and vote,” said Hart. “Ignore the polls. Don’t not vote because you think someone’s too ahead or someone is too far behind. Please. No matter who you vote for, go vote.”

If you still want to vote, you can find out how here.

