WATCH: The Race for Honolulu Mayor debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 presents the Race For Honolulu Mayor, a 90-minute debate. It took place on Thursday, July 16.

Featured in the debate: Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi, Colleen Hanabusa, Mufi Hannemann, and Kym Pine.

The candidates for the debate were selected based on several criteria including recent polling and the candidates’ presence in the community. The criteria is based upon standards used by television stations across the nation to invite candidates to participate in debates. If you have further questions, please send us an email at debate@khon2.com.

