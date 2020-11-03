WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell urges voters to submit their ballot as Election Day nears

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds to provide updated General Election information for voters who have not yet returned their completed ballot and are still looking for ways to cast their vote.
The Mayor is joined by Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi.
