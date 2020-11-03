WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell urges voters to submit their ballot as Election Day nears

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds to provide updated General Election information for voters who have not yet returned their completed ballot and are still looking for ways to cast their vote.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Mayor is joined by Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories