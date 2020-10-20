WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell discusses ballot drop boxes and in-person voting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds a news conference to discuss the various ballot drop box locations set up across O‘ahu. The Mayor is also expected to provide details on Voter Service Centers which open on Tuesday, Oct. 20. for voters wishing to cast their vote in-person.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is joined by City Clerk Glen Takahashi and Council Chair Ann Kobayashi.

