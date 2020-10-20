WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell discusses ballot drop boxes and in-person voting

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds a news conference to discuss the various ballot drop box locations set up across O‘ahu. The Mayor is also expected to provide details on Voter Service Centers which open on Tuesday, Oct. 20. for voters wishing to cast their vote in-person.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is joined by City Clerk Glen Takahashi and Council Chair Ann Kobayashi.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories