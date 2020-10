Hawaii’s town Hall highlights some of the major races in the upcoming General Election: Hawaii County Mayor, US Representative Districts 1 and 2, Honolulu Prosecutor, and Honolulu Mayor.

The goal of Hawaii’s Town Hall is to introduce the candidates to voters and address the current needs in our state and what each candidate plans to do to protect Hawaii’s people and culture, while ensuring that we have a healthy economy.

Visit the candidates’ websites to learn more about who you are voting for:

HAWAII COUNTY MAYOR:

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1

Ed Case

Ron Curtis

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2

Joe Akana

Kai Kahele

HONOLULU PROSECUTOR

Steve Alm

Megan Kau

HONOLULU MAYOR

Keith Amemiya

Rick Blangiardi