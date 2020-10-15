WATCH: Hawaii’s Mayoral Debate 2020

Election 2020

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Race For Honolulu Mayor, a one hour debate featuring Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi with moderator and KHON2 news anchor Gina Mangieri.

